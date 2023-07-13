Advertisment
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Innings Day 1

NewsDrum Desk
13 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at the end of the West Indies first innings in opening Test against India, here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20 Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12 Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2 Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14 Alick Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47 Joshua Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2 Jason Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18 Alzarri Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4 Rahkeem Cornwall not out 19 Kemar Roach lbw Jadeja 1 Jomel Warrican c Gill b Ashwin 1 Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, W-1) 10 Total (Allout in 64.3 Overs) 150 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68, 5-76, 6-117, 7-124, 8-129, 9-147 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-2-25-1, Jaydev Unadkat 7-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24.3-6-60-5, Shardul Thakur 7-3-15-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-7-26-3. PTI TAP

