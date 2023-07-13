Advertisment
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Lunch Day 2

NewsDrum Desk
Roseau (Dominca), Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 62 Rohit Sharma not out 68 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16 Total: (For no loss in 55 overs) 146 Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-1-15-0, Alzarri Joseph 8-1-42-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 14-2-34-0, Jason Holder 9 -4-13-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0 -7-0, Alick Athanaze 1-0-2-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC

