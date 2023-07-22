Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 3, Lunch

Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of West Indies’ first innings in the second Test against India here on Saturday.

India (1st Innings): 438 all out West Indies (1st Innings, O/n: 86/1): Kraigg Brathwaite batting 49 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (For 2 wickets, 51.4 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-117 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 11-3-34-0, Jaydev Unadkat 9-0-31-0, R Ashwin 15-4-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 6.4-2-11-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-6-12-1. PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS