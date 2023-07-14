Advertisment
#Sports

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Stumps, Day 2

Rohit Sharma and Yashaswi Jaiswal now hold the record of the highest opening partnership for India against West Indies in Tests

Roseau (Dominca): Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 143 Rohit Sharma c DaSilva b Athanaze 103 Shubman Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6 Virat Kohli batting 36 Extras: (B-8, LB-11, W-5) 24 Total: (For 2 wkts in 113 overs) 312

Bowling: Kemar Roach 16-3-38-0, Alzarri Joseph 14-1-65-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 34-3-82-1, Jason Holder 14-5-28-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 6-0-12-0, Alick Athanaze 13-2-33-1, Raymon Reifer 3-0-9-0, Jermaine Blackwood 2-0-4-0.

