Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Tea, Day 2

Roseau (Dominca), Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 116 Rohit Sharma c DaSilva b Athanaze 103 Shubman Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6 Virat Kohli batting 4 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16 Total: (For 2 wkts in 81 overs) 245 Bowling: Kemar Roach 11-1-31-0, Alzarri Joseph 11-1-56-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 23-2-66-1, Jason Holder 12-4-27-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-7-0, Alick Athanaze 8-1-24-1, Raymon Reifer 1-0-1-0.