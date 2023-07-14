Advertisment
#Sports

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Tea, Day 2

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
14 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Roseau (Dominca), Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 116 Rohit Sharma c DaSilva b Athanaze 103 Shubman Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6 Virat Kohli batting 4 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16 Total: (For 2 wkts in 81 overs) 245 Bowling: Kemar Roach 11-1-31-0, Alzarri Joseph 11-1-56-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 23-2-66-1, Jason Holder 12-4-27-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-7-0, Alick Athanaze 8-1-24-1, Raymon Reifer 1-0-1-0. PTI SSC KHS KHS

Advertisment
Subscribe