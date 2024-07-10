SCOREBOARD: India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I

Harare, Jul 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe here on Wednesday.

INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bennett b Raza 36 Shubman Gill c Raza b Muzarabani 66 Abhishek Sharma c Marumani b Raza 10 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Madhevere b Muzarabani 49 Sanju Samson (not out) 12 Rinku Singh (not out) 1 Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-1, W-2) 8 Total (For 4 wickets, 20 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-81, 3-153, 4-177.

Bowling: Brian Bennett 1-0-15-0, Richard Ngarava 4-0-39-0, Tendai Chatara 3-0-30-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-25-2, Sikandar Raza 4-0-24-2, Wellington Masakadza 3-0-25-0, Wessly Madhevere 1-0-19-0. (More) PTI UNG