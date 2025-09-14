Scoreboard: India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI

Mullanpur, Sep 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India Women and Australia Women here on Sunday.

India Women’s innings: Pratika Rawal c Perry b King 64 Smriti Mandhana run out (Litchfield) 58 Harleen Deol st Healy b Schutt 54 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sutherland 11 Jemimah Rodrigues c King b McGrath 18 Richa Ghosh c Gardner b Schutt Deepti Sharma not out 2 Radha Yadav c Perry b Garth 19 Sree Charani not out 2 Extras: 10 (lb-2, w-5, nb-3) Total: 281/7 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-142, 3-161, 4-207, 5-232, 6-244, 7-274 Bowling: Megan Schutt 7-0-54-2, Kim Garth 10-1-56-1, Ashleigh Gardner 7-0-35-0, Ellyse Perry 3-0-15-0, Georgia Wareham 7-0-36-0, Annabel Sutherland 6-0-31-1, Alana King 6-1-28-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-33-1. PTI MORE DDV