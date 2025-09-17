Scoreboard: India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India Women and Australia Women here on Wednesday.

India Women innings: Pratika Rawal c Wareham b Gardner 25 Smriti Mandhana c Gardner b McGrath 117 Harleen Deol run out (King/Healy) 10 Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Gardner 17 Deepti Sharma c Sutherland b Brown 40 Richa Ghosh c Voll b Sutherland 29 Radha Yadav lbw b Brown 6 Arundhati Reddy b Brown 4 Sneh Rana c Brown b Schutt 24 Kranti Goud run out (McGrath/Healy) 2 Renuka Singh not out 3 Extras: 15 (lb-5, w-10) Total: 292 in 49.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-119, 3-152, 4-192, 5-239, 6-247, 7-255, 8-272, 9-275, 10-292.

Bowling: Megan Schutt 7.5-0-46-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-39-2, Darcie Brown 8-0-42-3, Ellyse Perry 2-0-15-0, Annabel Sutherland 10-0-58-1, Georgia Wareham 4-0-41-0, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-20-1, Alana King 4-0-26-0.