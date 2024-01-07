Scoreboard: India Women vs Australia Women - 2nd T20I

Navi Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India Women and Australia Women here on Sunday.

India Women innings Shafali Verma lbw b Garth 1 Smriti Mandhana c Perry b Sutherland 23 Jemimah Rodrigues c Healy b Garth 13 Harmanpreet Kaur (c) c Perry b Gardner 6 Richa Ghosh lbw b Wareham 23 Deepti Sharma run out 30 Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Wareham 9 Amanjot Kaur c McGrath b Sutherland 4 Shreyanka Patil not out 7 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1, W-7) 14 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-20, 3-42, 4-54, 5-87, 6-102, 7-107, 8-130.

Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-29-0, Kim Garth 4-0-27-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-33-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-18-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-17-2.