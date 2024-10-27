Scoreboard: India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand innings: Suzie Bates c & b Yadav 58 Georgia Plimmer c Yadav b Sharma 41 Lauren Down run out 3 Sophie Devine c Rodrigues b Yadav 79 Brooke Halliday c Yadav b Priya Mishra 8 Maddy Green c Reddy b Yadav 42 Isabella Gaze st Bhatia b Sharma 11 Jess Kerr not out 12 Lea Tahuhu c Sharma b Yadav 0 Eden Carson b Thakor 1 Fran Jonas not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 3 Total: (For 9 wickets in 49.6 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-98, 3-114, 4-139, 5-221, 6-239, 7-245, 8-245, 9-252.

Bowling: Saima Thakor 10-0-58-1, Arundhati Reddy 10-0-52-0, Deepti Sharma 10-3-30-2, Priya Mishra 10-1-49-1, Radha Yadav 10-0-69-4. More PTI AYG