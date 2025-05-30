Sports

Scoreboard: IPL Eliminator: MI vs GT

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Mullanpur: Scoreboard of the IPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Rashid b Prasidh 81 Jonny Bairstow c Coetzee b Kishore 47 Suryakumar Yadav c Sundar b Kishore 33 Tilak Varma c Mendis b Siraj 25 Hardik Pandya (not out) 22 Naman Dhir c Rashid b Prasidh 9 Mitchell Santner (not out) 0 Extras (B-7 W-4) 11 Total (20 overs, 5 wickets) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-143, 3-186, 4-194, 5-206.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-37-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-53-2, Sai Kishore 4-0-42-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Gerald Coetzee 3-0-51-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-0. (More)

