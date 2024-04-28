Scoreboard: IPL match between CSK and SRH

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane c Shahbaz Ahmed b Kumar 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Natarajan 98 Daryl Mitchell c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Unadkat 52 Shivam Dube not out 39 MS Dhoni not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-6) 9 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 212 Fall of wkts: 1-19, 2-126, 3-200.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-38-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-0-8-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-33-0, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-38-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-49-0.