SCOREBOARD: KKR VS RCB

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock c Jitesh b Hazlewood 4 Sunil Narine c Jitesh b Salam 44 Ajinkya Rahane c Salam b Pandya 56 Venkatesh Iyer b Pandya 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Jitesh b Dayal 30 Rinku Singh b Pandya 12 Andre Russell b Suyash 4 Ramandeep Singh (not out) 6 Harshit Rana c Jitesh b Hazlewood 5 Spencer Johnson (not out) 1 Extras (LB-2, W-4) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 20 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-107, 3-109, 4-125, 5-145, 6-150, 7-168, 8-173.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2, Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1, Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3, Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1, Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt c Johnson b Chakravarthy 56 Virat Kohli (not out) 59 Devdutt Padikkal c Ramandeep b Narine 10 Rajat Patidar c Singh b Arora 34 Liam Livingstone (not out) 15 Extras (LB-2, W-1) 3 Total (3 wickets, 16.2 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-118, 3-162.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1, Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1, Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1. PTI UNG