Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL Match 1

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Scorecard of Women’s Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Friday.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning c Sajana b Sciver-Brunt 31 Shafali Verma b Ismail 1 Alice Capsey lbw b Kerr 75 Jemimah Rodrigues c Yastika b Sciver-Brunt 42 Marizanne Kapp st Yastika b Kerr 16 Annabel Sutherland not out 1 Extras: 5 (lb-2, nb-1, w-2) Total: 171/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-67, 3-141, 4-155, 5-171 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-24-1, Saika Ishaque 3-0-17-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-33-2, Amelia Kerr 4-0-43-2, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana 1-0-13-0, Hayley Mathews 2-0-21-0.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Mathews c Tania b Kapp 0 Yastika Bhatia c Kapp b Reddy 57 Nat Sciver-Brunt b Reddy 19 Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Capsey 55 Amelia Kerr b Pandey 24 Pooja Vastrakar c Reddy b Capsey 1 Amanjot Kaur not out 3 Sajeevan Sajana not out 6 Extras: 8 (lb-3, nb-2, w-3) Total: 173/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-106, 4-150, 5-160, 6-167 Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-1-32-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-32-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-38-0, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-27-2, Alice Capsey 2-0-23-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-18-0. PTI DDV