Scoreboard of 2nd Test: IND vs WI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second Test between India and the West Indies here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings: 518/5 decl.

West Indies 1st innings: 248 West Indies 2nd innings (fo): 390 India 2nd innings: (O/n) 63/1 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Phillip b Warrican 8 KL Rahul not out 58 Sai Sudharsan c Hope b Chase 39 Shubman Gill c Greaves b Chase 13 Dhruv Jurel not out 6 Extras: 0 Total: (For 3 wkts, 35.2 overs) 124 Fall of wkts: 1-9, 2-88, 3-108.

Bowling: Jayden Seales 3-0-14-0, Jomel Warrican 15.2-4-39-1, Khary Pierre 8-0-35-0, Roston Chase 9-2-36-2. PTI AM AM AM