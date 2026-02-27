Scoreboard of 2nd Women's ODI: India vs Australia

Hobart, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's ODI between India and Australia here on Friday.

India Women: Pratika Rawal run out (Sutherland/Mooney) 52 Smriti Mandhana b Gardner 31 Jemimah Rodrigues c Mooney b Sutherland 11 Harmanpreet Kaur c Litchfield b Schutt 54 Deepti Sharma c Carey b King 1 Amanjot Kaur c Mooney b Carey 13 Richa Ghosh lbw b King 22 Kashvee Gautam b Gardner 25 Kranti Gaud c Mooney b Sutherland 19 Shree Charani not out 0 Vaishnavi Sharma not out 10 Extras: (LB-22, W-11) 13 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-98, 3-100, 4-103, 5-130, 6-162, 7-217, 8-241, 9-241 Bowling: Megan Schutt 9-1-46-1, Darcie Brown 6-0-31-0, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-39-2, Nicola Carey 8-0-55-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-37-2, Alana King 10-1-41-2 Australia Women: Alyssa Healy b Gautam 6 Phoebe Litchfield b Gaud 80 Georgia Voll c Shree Charani b Gautam 101 Beth Mooney c Ghosh b Sharma 31 Annabel Sutherland c sub (H Deol) b Sharma 10 Ashleigh Gardner not out 19 Tahlia McGrath not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 36.1 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-140, 3-222, 4-223, 5-248 Bowling: Kashvee Gautam 9-0-47-2, Kranti Gaud 8-0-54-1, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-34-0, Shree Charani 4.1-0-41-0, Deepti Sharma 5-0-32-2, Amanjot Kaur 6-0-42-0.