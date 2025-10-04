Scoreboard of First Test: IND vs WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

West Indies first innings: 162 India first innings: 448 for 5 declared West Indies second innings: 66 for 5 John Campbell c Sai Sudharsan b Jadeja 14 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Mohammed Siraj 8 Alick Athanaze c and b Washington Sundar 38 Brandon King c Rahul b Jadeja 5 Roston Chase b Kuldeep Yadav 1 Shai Hope c Jaiswal b Jadeja 1 Justin Greaves lbw b Siraj 25 Khary Pierre not out 13 Jomel Warrican c Shubman Gill b Siraj 0 Johann Layne c Siraj b Ravindra Jadeja 14 Jayden Seales c and b Kuldeep Yadav 2 Extras: (B-4, LB-0, W-0, NB-1) 5 Total: (All out in 10 wickets in 45.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 12-1, 24-2, 34-3, 35-4, 46-5, 92-6, 98-7, 98-8, 122-9, 146-10 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah6-1-16-0, Mohammed Siraj 11-2-31-3, Ravindra Jadeja 13-3-54-4, Kuldeep Yadav 8.1-3-23-2, Washington Sundar 7-1-18-1. PTI SSC Extras: 0 Total: (For 5 wickets in 27 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-24, 3-34, 4-35, 5-46 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-5-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-16-1, Ravindra Jadeja 11-3-30-3, Kuldeep Yadav 6-2-15-1. PTI SSC West Indies 2nd Innings146-10 (45.1 Ov)BatterRB4s6sSRJohn Campbellc Sai Sudharsan b Ravindra Jadeja14321043.75Tagenarine Chanderpaulc Nitish Reddy b Siraj8231034.78Alick Athanazec and b Washington Sundar38743051.35Brandon Kingc Rahul b Ravindra Jadeja5181027.78Roston Chase (c)b Kuldeep Yadav140025.00Shai Hope (wk)c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ravindra Jadeja114007.14Justin Greaveslbw b Siraj25524048.08 SSC SSC