Scoreboard of T20WC: New Zealand vs England

Colombo, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eights match between New Zealand and England here on Friday. New Zealand: Tim Seifert st Buttler b Rashid 35 Finn Allen c Bethell b Jacks 29 Rachin Ravindra c Bethell b Rehan Ahmed 11 Glenn Phillips b Jacks 39 Mark Chapman st Buttler b Rashid 15 Daryl Mitchell c Jacks b Dawson 3 Mitchell Santner not out 9 Cole McConchie b Rehan Ahmed 14 Matt Henry not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-64, 2-66, 3-97, 4-123, 5-133, 6-135, 7-152 Bowling: Jofra Archer 3-1-24-0, Liam Dawson 4-0-32 -1, Sam Curran 1-0-10-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-28-2, Will Jacks 4 -0-23-2, Jacob Bethell 1-0-13-0, Rehan Ahmed 3-0-28-2.