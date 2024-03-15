Advertisment
Scoreboard of WPL Eliminator: RCB vs MI

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Shabnim Ismail b Nat Sciver-Brunt 10 S Devine b Hayley Matthews 10 Ellyse Perry c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Saika Ishaque 66 Disha Kasat c Pooja Vastrakar b Saika Ishaque 0 Richa Ghosh c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Hayley Matthews 14 Sophie Molineux b Nat Sciver-Brunt 11 Georgia Wareham not out 18 Shreyanka Patil not out 3 Extras: (LB-3) 3 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 135 Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-23, 4-49, 5-84, 6-126.

Bowler: Shabnim Ismail 4-1-30-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-18-2, Saika Ishaque 3-0-27-2, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-21-0, Amelia Kerr 2-0-18-0.

Mumbai Indians Women Innings: Yastika Bhatia b Perry 19 Hayley Matthews c Wareham b Patil 15 Nat Sciver-Brunt b Wareham 23 Harmanpreet Kaur c Devine b Patil 33 Amelia Kerr not out 27 Sajeevan Sajana st Ghosh b Molineux 1 Pooja Vastrakar st Ghosh b Sobhana 4 Amanjot Kaur not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-2) 7 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 130 Fall of Wickets: 1-27, 2-50, 3-68, 4-120, 5-123, 6-128.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 1-0-6-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-16-2, Sophie Devine 1-0-9-0, Ellyse Perry 4-0-29-1, Sophie Molineux 4-0-16-1, Georgia Wareham 4-0-37-1, Asha Sobhana 2-0-13-1. PTI AM AM AM

