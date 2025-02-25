Scoreboard of WPL match between DC and GG

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants innings: Beth Mooney c Prasad b Pandey 10 Harleen Deol c Bryce b Kapp 5 Phoebe Lichfield lbw Kapp 0 Ashleigh Gardner b Sadhu 3 Kashvee Gautam c Mani b Pandey 0 Deandra Dottin b Sutherland 26 Bharti Fulmali not out 40 Tanuja Kanwar run out (Verma/Mani) 16 Simran Shaikh c Lanning b Sutherland 5 Meghna Singh b Jonassen 0 Priya Mishra not out 1 Extras: 21 (lb-12, w-9) Total: 127/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-20, 4-20, 5-41, 6-60, 7-111, 8-121, 9-122 Bowling: Shikha Pandey 3-0-18-2, Marizanne Kapp 4-1-17-2, Titas Sadhu 2-0-15-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-20-2, Minnu Mani 4-0-21-0, Jess Jonassen 3-0-24-1.

Delhi Capitals innings: Meg Lanning b Gautam 3 Shafali Verma lbw Gardner 44 Jess Jonassen not out 61 Jemimah Rodrigues c Fulmali b Kanwar 5 Annabel Sutherland c Mooney b Gautam 1 Marizanne Kapp not out 9 Extras: 8 (b-1, lb-2, w-5) Total: 131/4 in 15.1 overs Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-88, 3-114, 4-115 Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-30-0, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-26-2, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-33-1, Meghna Singh 1-0-8-0, Priya Mishra 1.1-0-18-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-13-1. PTI DDV