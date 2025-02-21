Scoreboard of WPL match between MI and RCB

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana c Bhatia b Ismail 26 Danni Wyatt-Hodge c Matthews b Nat Sciver-Brunt 9 Ellyse Perry c Ismail b AB Kaur 81 Raghvi Bist c Kerr b Matthews 1 Kanika Ahuja b Gupta 3 Richa Ghosh b AB Kaur 28 Georgia Wareham c Gupta b AB Kaur 6 Kim Garth not out 8 Ekta Bisht not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 overs) 167 Fall of wkts: 1-29, 2-48, 3-51, 4-57, 5-107, 6-119, 7-165.

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-36-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-40-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-37-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-0, Sanskriti Gupta 1-0-3-1, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-22-3.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews lbw b Bisht 15 Yastika Bhatia lbw b Garth 8 Nat Sciver-Brunt b Garth 42 Harmanpreet Kaur c Ghosh b Wareham 50 Amelia Kerr c Bisht b Wareham 2 Amanjot Kaur not out 34 Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Wareham 0 G Kamalini not out 11 Extras: (W-8) 8 Total: (For 6 wkts, 19.5 overs) 170 Fall of wkts: 1-9, 2-66, 3-74, 4-82, 5-144, 6-144.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-35-0, Kim Garth 4-0-30-2, Georgia Wareham 4-1-21- 3, Ekta Bisht 3.5-0-37-1, VJ Joshitha 2-0-19-0, Kanika Ahuja 2-0-28-0.