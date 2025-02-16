Scoreboard of WPL match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants

Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire lbw b Dottin 15 Dinesh Vrinda b Gardner 6 Uma Chetry c Priya Mishra b Dottin 24 Deepti Sharma c Gardner b Priya Mishra 39 Tahlia McGrath lbw b Priya Mishra 0 Grace Harris b Priya Mishra 4 Shweta Sehrawat b Gardner 16 Alana King not out 19 Sophie Ecclestone b Gautam 2 Saima Thakor run out (Simran Shaikh/Mooney) 15 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 143 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-22, 3-73, 4-74, 5-78, 6-101, 7-111, 8-117, 9-143 Bowling: Sayali Satghare 2-0-20-0, Deandra Dottin 4-0-34-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-39-2, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-15-1, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-10-0, Priya Mishra 4-0-25-3.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt b Ecclestone 2 Beth Mooney c McGrath b Harris 0 Dayalan Hemalatha b Ecclestone 0 Ashleigh Gardner c Navgire b McGrath 52 Harleen Deol not out 34 Deandra Dottin not out 33 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 4 wickets in 18 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-57, 4-86 Bowling: Grace Harris 1-0-0-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-16-2, Kranti Goud 2-0-15-0, Saima Thakor 1-0-20-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-32-0, Alana King 3-0-38-0, Tahlia McGrath 3-0-21-1. PTI SSC SSC SSC