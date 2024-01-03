Scoreboard on day 1 of 2nd Test between India and South Africa

Cape Town, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second and final Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa (1st innings): Aiden Markram c Jaiswal b Siraj 2 Dean Elgar (c) b Siraj 4 Tony de Zorzi c Rahul b Siraj 2 Tristan Stubbs c Sharma b Bumrah 3 David Bedingham c Jaiswal b Siraj 12 Kyle Verreynne c Gill b Siraj 15 Marco Jansen c Rahul b Siraj 0 Keshav Maharaj c Bumrah b Mukesh 3 Kagiso Rabada c Gill b Mukesh 5 Nandre Burger c Jaiswal b Bumrah 4 Lungi Ngidi not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (All out in 23.2 overs) 55 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-8, 3-11, 4-15, 5-34, 6-34, 7-45, 8-46, 9-55, 10-55.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-25-2, Mohammed Siraj 9-3-15-6, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-10-0, Mukesh Kumar 2.2-2-0-2.