Scoreboard on day four of first Test

Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening Test between India and Australia here.

India 1st innings: 150 Australia 1st innings: 104 India 2nd innings: 487-6 Australia 2nd innings: Nathan McSweeney lbw b Bumrah 0 Usman Khawaja c Pant b Siraj 4 Pat Cummins c Kohli b Siraj 2 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Bumrah 3 Steven Smith c Pant b Siraj 17 Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 89 Mitchell Marsh b Reddy 47 Alex Carey b Rana 36 Mitchell Starc c Jurel b Sundar 12 Nathan Lyon b Sundar 0 Josh Hazlewood not out 4 Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-11, W-6) 24 Total: (All out in 58.4 Overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-12, 4-17, 5-79, 6-161, 7-182, 8-227, 9-227.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-1-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 14-2-51-3, Harshit Rana 13.4-1-69-1, Washington Sundar 15-0-48-2, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-1. PTI AYG