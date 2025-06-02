Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya c Hardik Pandya b Ashwani Kumar 20 Prabhsimran Singh c R Topley b Boult 6 Josh Inglis c Bairstow b Hardik Pandya 38 Shreyas Iyer not out 87 Nehal Wadhera c Santner b Ashwani Kumar 48 Shashank Singh run out 2 Marcus Stoinis not out 2 Extras (w-3, nb-1) 4 Total (For 5 wkts, 19 Overs) 207 Fall of Wickets: 1-13, 2-55, 3-72, 4-156, 5-169 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-38-1, Reece Topley 3-0-40-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-40-0, Ashwani Kumar 4-0-55-2, Mitchell Santner 2-0-15-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-19-1. PTI KHS KHS
SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs MI
