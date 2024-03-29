Scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli not out 83 Faf du Plessis c Starc b Harshit Rana 8 Cameron Green b Russell 33 Glenn Maxwell c Rinku Singh b Narine 28 Rajat Patidar c Rinku Singh b Russell 3 Anuj Rawat c Salt b Harshit Rana 3 Dinesh Karthik run out (Salt) 20 Extras: (B-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-82, 3-124, 4-144, 5-151,182-6.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-47-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-39-2, Anukul Roy 2-0-6-0,Sunil Narine 4-0-40-1, Andre Russell 4-0-29-2, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-20-0.