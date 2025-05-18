SCOREBOARD: RR vs PBKS

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya c Hetmyer b Deshpande 9 Prabhsimran Singh c Samson b Deshpande 21 Mitchell Owen c Samson b Maphaka 0 Nehal Wadhera c Hetmyer b Madhwal 70 Shreyas Iyer c Jaiswal b Parag 30 Shashank Singh (not out) 59 Azmatullah Omarzai (not out) 21 Extras (LB-4, W-5) 9 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-34, 3-34, 4-101, 5-159, Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-39-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-37-2, Kwena Maphaka 3-0-32-1, Riyan Parag 3-0-26-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-33-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-48-1. (More) PTI UNG