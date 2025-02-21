SCOREBOARD: South Africa vs Afghanistan

Karachi, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Afghanistan here on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICA: Ryan Rickelton (run out) 103 Tony de Zorzi c Omarzai b Nabi 11 Temba Bavuma c Atal b Nabi 58 Rassie van der Dussen c Shahidi b Ahmad 52 Aiden Markram (not out) 52 David Miller c Rahmat b Farooqi 14 Marco Jansen b Omarzai 0 Wiaan Mulder (not out) 12 Extras (W-13) 13 Total (50 overs, 6 wickets) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-157, 3-201, 4-248, 5-298, 6-299.

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 8-0-59-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 6-0-39-1, Mohammed Nabi 10-0-51-2, Rashid Khan 10-0-59-0, Gulbadin Naib 7-0-42-0, Noor Ahmad 9-0-65-1.