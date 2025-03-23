Ishan Kishan hits century, takes SRH to mammoth 286 for 6 against RR

Hyderabad: Scoreboard of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Jaiswal b Theekshana 24 Travis Head c Hetmyer b Deshpande 67 Ishan Kishan (not out) 106 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Jaiswal b Theekshana 30 Heinrich Klaasen c Parag b Sandeep 34 Aniket Varma c Archer b Deshpande 7 Abhinav Manohar c Parag b Deshpande 0 Pat Cummins (not out) 0 Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-3, W-10) 18 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-130, 3-202, 4-258, 5-279, 6-279.

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2, Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1, Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3.