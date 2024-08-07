Scoreboard: SRI LANKA vs INDIA - 3rd ODI

Colombo, Aug 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day International here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka innings: Pathum Nissanka c Pant b Patel 45 Avishka Fernando lbw b Parag 96 Kusal Mendis c Gill b Kuldeep 59 Charith Asalanka (c) lbw b Parag 10 Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw b Siraj 0 Janith Liyanage b Sundar 8 Dunith Wellalage b Parag 2 Kamindu Mendis not out 23 Maheesh Theekshana not out 3 Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-171, 3-183, 4-184, 5-196, 6-199, 7-235.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 9-0-78-1 Shivam Dube 4-0-9-0, Axar Patel 10-1-41-1, Washington Sundar 8-1-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-36-1, Riyan Parag 9-0-54-3. More PTI AYG