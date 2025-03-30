Mitchell Starc claims five-for as Delhi Capitals bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad out for 163

Visakhapatnam: Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma (run out) 1 Travis Head c Rahul b Starc 22 Ishan Kishan c Stubbs b Starc 2 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Axar b Starc 0 Aniket Varma c McGurk b Kuldeep 74 Heinrich Klaasen c Nigam b Mohit Sharma 32 Abhinav Manohar c Du Plessis b Kuldeep 4 Pat Cummins c McGurk b Kuldeep 2 Wiaan Mulder c Du Plessis b Starc 9 Harshal Patel c Axar b Starc 5 Mohammed Shami (not out) 1 Extras (NB-2, W-9) 11 Total (all out, 18.4 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-20, 3-25, 4-37, 5-114, 6-119, 7-123, 8-148, 9-162.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3.4-0-35-5, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-17-0, Axar Patel 4-0-43-0, Vipraj Nigam 2-0-21-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-25-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-22-3.