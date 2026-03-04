Scoreboard: T20 World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here Wednesday.

South Africa: Aiden Markram c Mitchell b Ravindra 18 Quinton de Kock c Ferguson b McConchie 10 Ryan Rickelton c Allen b McConchie 0 Dewald Brevis c Santner b Neesham 34 David Miller c Mitchell b Ravindra 6 Tristan Stubbs b Ferguson 29 Marco Jansen not out 55 Corbin Bosch b Henry 2 Kagiso Rabada c Neesham b Henry 0 Keshav Maharaj not out 1 Extras (LB-1, NB-1, WD-12) 14 Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-55, 4-77, 5-77, 6-150, 7-166, 8-166.

Bowling: Matt Henry 4-0-34-2, Cole McConchie 1-0-9-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-29-1, James Neesham 3-0-42-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-25-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-29-2. More PTI APS APS