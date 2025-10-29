Scoreboard: Women''s WC 1st Semifinal: South Africa vs England

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s World Cup first semifinal between England and South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt c Capsey b Bell 169 Tazmin Brits b Ecclestone 45 Anneke Bosch b Ecclestone 0 Sune Luus b Sciver-Brunt 1 Marizanne Kapp c Dean b Ecclestone 42 Sinalo Jafta b Bell 1 Annerie Dercksen b Ecclestone 4 Chloe Tryon (not out) 33 Nadine de Klerk (not out) 11 Extras (LB-2, W-11) 13 Total (50 overs, 7 wickets) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-116, 3-119, 4-191, 5-192, 6-202, 7-291 Bowling: Lauren Bell 10-0-55-2, Linsey Smith 10-0-69-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 8-0-67-1, Charlie Dean 10-0-67-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-1-44-4, Alice Capsey 2-0-15-0. (More) PTI UNG