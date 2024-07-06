Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs India - 1st T20I

Harare: Scoreboard of the opening T20 International between Zimbabwe and India here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe innings: Wessly Madhevere b Ravi Bishnoi 21 Innocent Kaia b Mukesh Kumar 0 Brian Bennett b Ravi Bishnoi 22 Sikandar Raza (c) c Ravi Bishnoi b Avesh Khan 17 Dion Myers c & b Washington Sundar 23 Johnathan Campbell run out 0 Clive Madande not out 29 Wellington Masakadza st Dhruv Jurel b Washington Sundar 0 Luke Jongwe lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 1 Blessing Muzarabani b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Tendai Chatara not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-40, 3-51, 4-74, 5-74, 6-89, 7-89, 8-90, 9-90.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 3-0-28-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-16-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-2-13-4, Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-29-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-11-2.