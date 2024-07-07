Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs India - 2nd T20I

Harare, Jul 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20 International between Zimbabwe and India here on Sunday.

India innings: Abhishek Sharma c Myers b Masakadza 100 Shubman Gill (c) c Bennett b Muzarabani 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 77 Rinku Singh not out 48 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-147.

Bowling: Brian Bennett 2-0-22-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-1-30-1, Tendai Chatara 4-0-38-0, Sikandar Raza 3-0-34-0, Luke Jongwe 4-0-53-0, Dion Myers 1-0-28-0, Wellington Masakadza 2-0-29-1. More PTI AYG