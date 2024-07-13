Scoreboard: Zimbabwe vs India - 4th T20I

Harare, Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between Zimbabwe and India here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe innings: Wessly Madhevere c Rinku Singh b Shivam Dube 25 Tadiwanashe Marumani c Rinku Singh b Abhishek Sharma 32 Brian Bennett c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Washington Sundar 9 Sikandar Raza (c) c Shubman Gill b Tushar Deshpande 46 Johnathan Campbell run out 3 Dion Myers c & b Khaleel Ahmed 12 Clive Madande c Rinku Singh b Khaleel Ahmed 7 Faraz Akram not out 4 Extras: (LB-5, NB-1, W-8) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-63, 2-67, 3-92, 4-96, 5-141, 6-147, 7-152.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-32-2, Tushar Deshpande 3-0-30-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-32-1, Abhishek Sharma 3-0-20-1, Shivam Dube 2-0-11-1.