Scores Revised in LLC Match 1: Manipal, Odisha teams to share points after review

Jodhpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Manipal tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha were on Sunday handed one point each after a scoring discrepancy was found during their match in the Legends League Cricket season three here.

Following a detailed review by the Apex Council and Event Technical Committee of the LLC, it was confirmed that MT's final score should have been 104/8 but not 102/8 that was earlier recorded in the match held at the Barkatullah Stadium here on September 20.

MT had raised concerns during the game, but the error could not be detected in time and therefore not corrected while the match was still in play, resulting in the incorrect score.

The Apex Council, which consists of legendary cricketers Ravi Shastri and Syed Kirmani among others, upheld the decision of the ETC, led by Adrian Griffith and decided that while the result will remain the same, both teams will receive one point each.

"Since it was a genuine and accepted mistake which was brought to the notice of the fourth umpire during play and still nothing was done about it by the scorer, whatever the rules, in this case the points have to be shared," stated Shastri in a release.

"The team cannot be docked points for the mistake of a scorer. Although the result cannot be altered once umpires leave the ground as say the rules, the present case is an exceptional case and the ETC decision should prevail so as not to have a repeat of this in the future. It's a classic case of common sense prevailing," added Shastri, who is also the League Commissioner. PTI ATK