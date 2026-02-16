Scotland eye Nepal scalp in T20 World Cup Group C clash

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Scotland's fate hinges on the outcome of another Group C clash but the Richie Berrington-led side would nevertheless look to make the most the opportunity of taking on a struggling Nepal team in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

A victory for England against Italy on Monday afternoon in Kolkata would be enough for Harry Brook's side to join the West Indies in the Super Eights and knock Scotland out of the race from Group C.

But Scotland, who had joined the competition in dramatic circumstances not long ago, would like to think they would still be in charge of their destiny by the time they take the Wankhede Stadium field for a prime-time clash.

Despite having a better Net Run Rate, Scotland (0.359) are placed third since they have only two points to show in three matches behind England (-0.143), who have four points.

While they lost heavily to England and the West Indies, Scotland dealt a similar treatment to Italy winning by 73 runs.

Against a struggling Nepal outfit, Scotland would not only fancy their chances but also look to better their NRR, especially if the on-song Italians spring a surprise on England.

But if this turns out to be their final appearance in this T20 World Cup, the Scots would want to sign off with the high of a win. For that, they would still need more consistent performances from both batters and bowlers.

Nepal's reputation and confidence have both taken a severe hit with crushing losses to Italy (by 10 wickets) and the West Indies (9 wickets).

For a team which made an inspirational start against England, losing the last-ball thriller by a mere four runs, Nepal's fight has clearly petered out on the biggest stage where they look overwhelmed.

The Rhinos have faltered on almost every single count and the third defeat on the trot to the West Indies also shut the doors for making to the next stage.

Nepal will need all-round improvement as neither their batters nor the bowlers have been able to make a mark.

Dipendra Singh Airee’s crucial half-century against the West Indies was the only saving grace on a flat surface, where Nepal batters were outdone by early morning moisture and disciplined line and lengths by Caribbean pacers.

It not only threw spotlight back on the fact that teams like Nepal would need more international exposure in different conditions for overall improvement, but also the fact that their specialist batters simply lacked discipline in shot selection which led to their downfall.

While Scotland would want to live to fight another day, the contest on Tuesday will be Nepal’s final appearance in the tournament where they have enjoyed the benefit of playing at a single venue and in front of their passionate crowd.

Teams (from): Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Michael Jones, Finlay McCreath, George Munsey, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Zainullah Ihsan.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.

Match starts at 7:00pm IST. PTI DDV APA APA