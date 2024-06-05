Scotland score 90 for no loss in rain-shortened game against England

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 4 (PTI) Openers Michael Jones and George Munsey shared an unbeaten 90-run partnership as Scotland scored 90 for no loss in their rain-shortened T20 World Cup opener against defending Champions England here on Tuesday.

Munsey scored his 41 off 31 deliveries, while Jones hit 45 from 30 deliveries as the match was reduced to 10-overs-a-side contest.

England require 109 runs to win under the D/L method.

Scotland had raced to 51 without loss in 6.2 overs before rain stopped the proceedings for the second time. Earlier, strong winds and showers had delayed the start of play here at the Kensington Oval.

Brief scores: Scotland 90 for no loss in 10 overs (George Munsey 41, Michael Jones 45). PTI AM AM BS BS