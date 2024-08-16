Scottish Open: Aditi starts with disappointing tied 128th; Minjee Lee takes lead

Irvine, Troon (Scotland), Aug 16 (PTI) India’s Aditi Ashok opened with a disappointing round of nine-over 81 on the opening day of the Women’s Scottish Open here on Friday.

At tied 128th, she virtually put herself out of the competition for the weekend as the projected cut was 2-over.

Aditi, coming into Scotland straight from the Paris Olympics, had seven bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies for a 9-over.

India’s other Olympic star, Diksha Dagar, pulled out of the event to recover from a niggle and also to take some rest.

Australia’s Minjee Lee fired a round of 67 (-5) to sit at the top of the leaderboard as the first round was suspended due to weather.

It was an interrupted day of play at Dundonald Links, with the start of the day’s play being delayed by an hour.

Then, after the morning wave had got underway, weather conditions worsened with heavy rainfall, and play was suspended at 11.24 am (local time) and didn’t resume until 1.30 pm (local time).

Minjee Lee was in the afternoon wave, so didn’t go out on the course until 3.52 pm (local time), but had an excellent day going bogey-free and rolling in birdies on holes two, six, 10, 14 and 18.

There are three players in a share of second place, with Megan Khang of the United States, Korea's A Lim Kim and England's Lily May Humphreys, all on four-under-par.