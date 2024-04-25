Season 2 of Prime Table Tennis to feature 56 players from Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) As many as 56 players from Maharashtra will be a part of eight different teams for the second season of Prime Table Tennis (PTT), to be held on April 27 and 28.

While the first season focused only on players from the Thane District Table Tennis Association, the second season will feature top athletes from across Maharashtra.

PTT has also signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association, the league said in a release.

The players selected for the second season through an auction held last November include Deepit Patil, Chinmaya Somaiya and Siddhesh Pande as the top three buys in the men's category.

The women's category had Shruti Amrute, Shreya Deshpande and Samruddhi Kulkarni getting the highest bids. PTI DDV NP