Season-ending Super Cup football tournament to be held in Bhubaneswar from April 21

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The season-ending Super Cup tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from April 21, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.
The 16-team premier club competition will be played in a knock-out format. Thirteen Indian Super League clubs and three I-League sides will participate in the fifth edition of the tournament.
The winners of the Super Cup 2025 will earn a chance to compete in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs, providing an opportunity for Indian clubs to make their mark on the continental stage.
East Bengal won the last edition of Super Cup in 2024, also held in Bhubaneswar. PTI PDS PDS BS BS