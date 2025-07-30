Second-half strikes give Namdhari 2-0 win over South United FC on debut

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Namdhari FC scored two late goals in the second half to script a 2–0 win over South United FC in their debut outing at the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup here on Wednesday.

Bhupinder and Brazilian forward Cledson DaSilva were on target for Namdhari.

The result ended South United FC’s maiden Durand Cup campaign with just one point from three matches.

Aatma Singh, in the 10th minute, had the first crack at goal from distance for Sunil to expertly tip it over the bar.

It was going to be the first of many good saves that Sunil would make in the game. It was end-to-end football thereafter as the two sides deservedly went into the break with the deadlock yet to be broken.

Harpreet made two changes at the break, bringing in Dharampreet in the attack and Akashdeep in defence, suggesting he wanted to make things happen. Dharampreet’s injection in particular made a difference as Namdhari’s wave of attacks increased.

Building up to the first goal, Lotjem was denied by Sunil in the 69th while Cledson missed a couple in quick succession, one of them again denied by Sunil.

Bhupinder’s tireless runs from the right flank then finally brought dividends as he drove inside the box to cut back for Dharampreet. Rowan attempted to clear the shot headed for goal but only as far as Bhupinder still lurking around. The winger made no mistake with a powerful drive into the near post past Sunil’s outstretched arms.

That gave Namdhari the confidence required and they upped the ante further. Six minutes later, Amandeep played Bhupinder on the right and his cross was feebly cleared by Rowan yet again. The loose ball fell to Cledson, who this time made no mistake to stab it in from close.

The win means both Emami East Bengal FC and Namdhari now have three points with the former on top on goals scored. Indian Air Force have one with two games to play, while SUFC have ended their campaign.

Kolkata will host a high-profile Group B clash on Thursday, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Mohammedan Sporting at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.