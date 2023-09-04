Second leg of Taekwondo Premier League season 1 to be held from Dec 5 to 7

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The second leg of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League will be held from December 5 to December 7 in Mumbai.

The organisers made the announcement on the occasion of International Taekwondo Day on Monday.

For the first time in the history of the sport, the teams will also have men and women in the mix.

"The second leg of TPL-1 will see competition among players in the weight category of 55.1 to 60.9 kgs for men and 48.1 to 53.9 kgs for women," Duvvuri Ganesh, Founder-Director of the Taekwondo Premier League, said.

"The first leg, which was in the 58.1 to 67.9kg weight class, was a huge success, encouraging us to add this chapter to the League." Venkata K Ganjam, TPL Co-founder and Director, pointed out that the league's main aim was to create a robust year-long taekwondo calendar.

"Our goal is to provide a platform for every serious taekwondo player in the country. Our series of leagues will be in different weight categories. These will also be held regularly so that the sport gains in popularity quickly," he said.

Rajasthan Rebels beat Delhi Warriors to claim the TPL-1 crown in the first weight category. PTI SSC SSC APA APA