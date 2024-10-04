Second seeded Yash Shah, Shruti Mundada bow out in quarterfinals

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Unseeded shuttlers Darshan Pujari and Siya Singh knocked out the men’s and women’s second seeds Yash Thakur and Shruti Mundada respectively in quarterfinals of Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Friday.

Pune’s Pujari dominated the rallies and outplayed Yash Shah from the same city, charging to a straight games 21-16, 21-18 win to advance to the semi-finals.

Siya knocked out Shruti Mundada from Pune with a win by 17-21, 21-17, 21-11 or a place in the last four.

Men’s top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) survived a scare from Nagesh Chamle (Latur) before clinching a 15-21, 21-14, 21-14 win to take his appointed place in the semis.

In women’s category, top seed Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) easily defeated Mrunmayee Deshpande (Thane) 21-17, 21-17 to seal her spot in the last four of the women’s draw.

Results - Women's singles (quarter-finals): 1-Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) bt Mrunmayee Deshpande (Thane) 21-17, 21-17; Purva Barve (Pune) bt Ananya Gadgil (Pune) 21-14, 21-18; Aarya Korgaonkar (Thane) bt Isha Patil (Thane) 21-12, 21-15; Siya Singh (Thane) bt 2-Shruti Mundada (Pune) 17-21, 21-17, 21-11.

Men's singles (quarter-finals): 1-Varun Kapur (Pune) bt Nagesh Chamle (Latur) 15-21, 21-14, 21-14; Rishabh Deshpande (Pune) bt Malhar Ghadi (Palghar) 21-10, 21-9; Aditya Tripathi (Pune) bt Atharva Joshi (Thane) 21-18, 13-21, 21-12; Darshan Pujari (Pune) bt 2-Yash Shah (Pune) 21-16, 21-18. PTI DDV KHS