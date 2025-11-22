Second Test scoreboard: Day 1, IND vs SA

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa 1st innings: Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38 Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35 Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49 Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41 Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28 Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13 Senuran Muthusamy not out 25 Kyle Verreynne not out 1 Extras: 17 (b-8, lb-6, nb-2) Total: 247/6 in 81.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-6-38-1, Mohammed Siraj 17.5-3-59-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 14-3-36-0, Kuldeep Yadav 17-3-48-3, Ravindra Jadeja 12-1-30-1. PTI DDV