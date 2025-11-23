Second Test scoreboard: Day 2, Lunch, IND vs SA

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

South Africa 1st innings: (overnight 247/6 in 81.5 overs) Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38 Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35 Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49 Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41 Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28 Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13 Senuran Muthusamy not out 107 Kyle Verreynne st Pant b Jadeja 45 Marco Jansen not out 51 Extras: 21 (b-8, lb-8, nb-4, w-1) Total: 428/7 in 137 overs Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246, 7-334 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-10-63-1, Mohammed Siraj 24-4-82-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 26-5-58-0, Kuldeep Yadav 28-4-110-3, Ravindra Jadeja 26-2-78-2. PTI DDV