Second Test scoreboard: Day 2, Tea, IND vs SA

Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Guwahati: Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

South Africa 1st innings:

Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38

Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35

Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49

Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41

Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28

Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13

Senuran Muthusamy not out 56

Kyle Verreynne not out 38 

Extras: 18 (b-8, lb-7, nb-3)

Total: 316/6 in 111 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 22-9-43-1,

Mohammed Siraj 23-4-73-1,

Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-0,

Washington Sundar 21-4-45-0,

Kuldeep Yadav 23-4-72-3,

Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-47-1.

