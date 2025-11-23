Second Test scoreboard: Day 2, Tea, IND vs SA

Guwahati: Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
South Africa 1st innings:
Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38
Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep 35
Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep 49
Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41
Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Siraj 28
Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep 13
Senuran Muthusamy not out 56
Kyle Verreynne not out 38
Extras: 18 (b-8, lb-7, nb-3)
Total: 316/6 in 111 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246
Bowling:
Jasprit Bumrah 22-9-43-1,
Mohammed Siraj 23-4-73-1,
Nitish Kumar Reddy 4-0-21-0,
Washington Sundar 21-4-45-0,
Kuldeep Yadav 23-4-72-3,
Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-47-1.