Second women's ODI scoreboard: India vs Australia

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's ODI between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Women Innings: Phoebe Litchfield c Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil 63 Alyssa Healy b Pooja Vastrakar 13 Ellyse Perry c Shreyanka Patil b Deepti Sharma 50 Beth Mooney lbw b Deepti Sharma 10 Tahlia McGrath b Deepti Sharma 24 Ashleigh Gardner c Amanjot Kaur b Sneh Rana 2 Annabel Sutherland c and b Deepti Sharma 23 Georgia Wareham c Smriti Mandhana b Deepti Sharma 22 Alana King not out 28 Kim Garth not out 11 Extras: (lb-2, w-10) 12 Total: 258/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 40-1, 117-2, 133-3, 160-4, 170-5, 180-6, 216-7, 219-8 Bowling: Renuka Thakur Singh 7-0-36-0, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-59-1, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 10-0-43-1, Sneh Rana 10-0-59-1, Deepti Sharma 10-0-38-5.