Security beefed up in Sri Lanka capital ahead of Indo-Pak cricket clash

Colombo, Feb 14 (PTI) Special security arrangements would be in place leading to the vital India-Pakistan cricket clash at a Colombo stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka police said Saturday.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in a T20 World Cup match at the Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka authorities said no chances would be taken on the security aspect of the organisation. “We, the Sri Lanka police, have organised a very special traffic and security arrangement,” police spokesman F T Wootler told reporters.

The match takes place after weeks of uncertainty with a Pakistani announcement of a boycott of the game to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Intense parleys involved the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Even the Sri Lankan government appealed to Pakistan to have a change of heart in view of the potential large losses that may be incurred in arrangements already made as the co-hosts of the tournament.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convince on the need for his team to come to Colombo to complete the match.

This would be India’s first match outside their home country in the tournament.

The security for the match came to be clouded during the weeks of uncertainty that prevailed with Pakistan’s intent to boycott the game.

Earlier, the government said that the highest priority was given for security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the clash of the bitter rivals.

Security officials are to deploy armed guards “from the time they (teams) step out of the airport. They will be provided armed guards till they return to aircraft,” Wootler said.

Spectators are requested to arrive four hours early for 7 pm start. "All the gates would be opened by 3 pm. We request the public, if possible, to make it as early as possible to the ground," Wootler added.